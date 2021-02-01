Two dead, six being evaluated after early morning house fire in east Charlotte

Two people have died after being pulled from a house fire early Monday in east Charlotte, according to Medic ambulance service.

Six other people are being evaluated at the scene for injuries, Medic said in a tweet. It has not been reported if any were transported to hospitals.

The names of the two who died have not been released. They died shortly before 7 a.m., officials said in a tweet.

Firefighters found the two while responding to a single-story house fire in the 7900 Block Latchington Court, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. The neighborhood is just south of Albemarle Road, in the Becton Court area of east Charlotte.

CPR was performed on the two people, and Medic says they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlotte Fire Department officials tweeted a photo from the scene about 6:45 a.m., showing flames billowing several feet into the air from the home’s garage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Structure Fire; 7900 Block Latchington Ct; 1 story house with smoke & fire showing; 2 victims rescued; CPR in progress pic.twitter.com/Y294ujZc5O — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 1, 2021