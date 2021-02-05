Man charged in the stabbing of two with a machete on a CATS bus, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man connected with a stabbing incident that occurred inside a CATS bus in the 2100 block of East 7th Street on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing on a CATS bus that injured two people in Elizabeth.

Reginald Jakes, 27, has been arrested, police said Friday afternoon. Police said they found Jakes near East 7th Street and North Dotger Avenue and interviewed him before transferring him to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. His address was not immediately available.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man pulled out a machete and stabbed two people on a CATS bus in the 2100 block of East 7th Street, police said. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center nearby was placed on lockdown Wednesday out of precaution, a spokeswoman said, although the suspect did not enter the building.

On Thursday, police initially identified a different man as a person of interest through community tips. On Friday, police said that person is no longer a person of interest.

The investigation is still active and ongoing and police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.