Teen killed, two other people injured during incident at east Charlotte office site

One “teenage juvenile” was shot and killed and two other people were hurt at a chaotic crime scene found late Saturday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to a news release.

The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age, CMPD said.

Investigators report the discovery was made around 11 p.m. Saturday at 6630 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, a leasing site dedicated to blocks office buildings. It is north of Hickory Grove Road.

Someone reported hearing shots fired and officers arrived to find “a teenage juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the release said.

“The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” police said.

“Two other individuals suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. A 16-year-old female fell after the incident and was transported to Atrium University. A 50-year-old male suffered head trauma and was transported to Atrium Main.”

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the case or what the group was doing in the office park.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.