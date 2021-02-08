‘Female armed with a gun’ shot by Gastonia police during overdose call, officials say

A call to Gastonia police about someone suffering from an overdose ended with an “armed” female being shot and seriously hurt, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The female has not been identified and police did not release her condition.

It happened about 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Mountain Avenue in Gastonia, officials said.

“Gastonia Police received an overdose call. ... When officers arrived they encountered a female armed with a gun inside the residence,” police said in a news release.

“An officer shot the female who has been transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.”

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

The officer who shot the female was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation, “which is standard procedure,” officials said.

“The Gastonia Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate but parallel administrative investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed,” officials said in a release.

Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which will also investigate the shooting, officials said.