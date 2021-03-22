One person dead after homicide in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

In this image from Observer news partner WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigate an apparent homicide at an apartment complex on Arborwood Drive in northwest Charlotte on Monday, March 22, 2021. WBTV

One person died following a homicide near the 4900 block of Tuckaseegee Road on Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the death. Medic said on Twitter that they responded to a shooting and pronounced one person deceased.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Arborwood Drive, near the Tuckaseegee Park and Recreation Center, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Charlotte has experienced 18 homicides in 2021. This time last year, the city had experienced 21.

This is a developing story.