CMPD investigation under way for man found fatally shot in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting two separate homicide investigations, including one involving the discovery of human remains.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon near the 6400 block of West Sugar Creek Road, near West W.T. Harris Boulevard in northern Charlotte. A shopping center is nearby.

Police found an unidentified adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The case brings the homicide total in Charlotte-Mecklenburg to 20.

Skeletal remains found

On Sunday, just after 10:30 a.m., CMPD said the skeletal remains of a human body were discovered in a wooded area near the 2200 block of Friendship Village Place, just off Beatties Ford Road. Detectives and the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office have not identified the person.

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

The remains were found not far from where another body was found in the woods in January, according to WCNC.

Anyone with information about either case can call 704-432-TIPS. information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.