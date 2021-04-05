Death investigation underway near Mint Hill

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the death investigation off of Beckenham Drive near Albemarle Road. WBTV

A woman is dead following a situation near Mint Hill Monday morning.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died off of Beckenham Drive near Albemarle Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the area just before 8 a.m. about a woman in need of medical attention. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police initially reported the case as a homicide investigation, but later clarified it was a death investigation.

Details surrounding the woman’s death were not released.

“As with any sudden or unexpected death, Homicide Unit detectives will be conducting the investigation, and they ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600,” police said.