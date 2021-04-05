Man found dead in west Charlotte hotel room after CMPD is called to check on him

A phone call for a welfare check in west Charlotte has turned into a homicide investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded to the call around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a hotel located in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive, near Interstate 85 and Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD said in a statement on Monday. Police found an unresponsive person in one of the rooms, CMPD said. Medic pronounced the person, 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson, dead at the scene.

Google Maps shows a Quality Inn hotel in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive.

Detectives ruled Peterson’s death a homicide. An unofficial count shows there have been 26 homicides in Charlotte this year. Peterson’s death is the fourth homicide in Charlotte since Wednesday.

A woman was found dead near Mint Hill early Monday, according to Observer news partner WBTV. However, CMPD detectives determined the case was not a homicide, WBTV reported.

Police ask anyone with information about these cases to call 704-432-TIPS. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Staff writer Joe Marusak contributed to this story.