Two dead in separate Charlotte homicides since Friday, police say

Two people were killed in separate homicides in Charlotte since Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Saturday.

Just before 12:45 p.m. Friday, someone fatally shot 24-year-old Ashford Trokon Peal Jr. in the 8700 block of Parkland Circle, police said. That’s off East W.T. Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte.

Paramedics pronounced Peal dead at the scene, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police have not said if they have a suspect, or a motive for the shooting.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, police said they were investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. No details were immediately released.

Police urge anyone with information in either shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

