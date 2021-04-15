Two trans women murdered in Charlotte hotel rooms; CMPD says not clear if connected

Messages are written on a poster during a memorial for Jaida Peterson at Tuckaseegee Park on April 9, 2021. Peterson was a transgender woman in Charlotte who was found dead in a hotel room on Easter Sunday. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Police in Charlotte issued a dire warning on Thursday, saying an unknown person or more than one person may be targeting transgender women with deadly violence. Already, officials said, two trans women have been killed in recent days.

In one case, police discovered the body of Jaida Peterson, 29, in a hotel room, on Easter Sunday. Peterson had been shot. At a vigil last week, loved ones told the Charlotte Observer they knew she was a sex worker for a time, but they don’t agree that’s why she was targeted.

Details on the identity of the second person who was killed were not immediately available Thursday. The victim was found in a hotel in University City on Thursday early morning, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Rob Tufano said Thursday that both recent cases had clear similarities:

Both victims were shot to death in hotel rooms and, according to the police department, both were sex workers and both were trans women.

Sex workers are disproportionately Black or Latinx trans women because many don’t have any other options. Trans women of color are discriminated against and targeted in all arenas because of racism, homophobia and transphobia — they are more likely to be unemployed, more likely to live in poverty, more likely to be without a college degree, more likely to be incarcerated and more likely to be without a house — all because of the intersections of their identity.

Tufano said it’s not clear yet that the two recent murders are connected.

“We don’t know ... but they’re consistent enough ... that it’s gotten our attention and it needs to get the attention of the community,” he said.

Trans women involved in sex work in the Charlotte area “have to know there has probably been never a more vulnerable time for them” until arrests are made, Tufano said.

“They have to be hyper cautious, hyper vigilant.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.