One dead in York County, SC shooting at motel near Carowinds. Police seeking suspect

A person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a York County shooting near the Carowinds amusement park, close to the North Carolina border, officials said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Sleep Inn on Lakemont Boulevard, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Lakemont Boulevard runs south from Carowinds Boulevard across from the entrance to Carowinds.

Police are seeking a suspect, described as a male wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans. He was seen leaving the area, Faris said.

The area of South Carolina in northern York County north of Fort Mill is a commercial center with several motels, convenience stores and other businesses.

Traffic on Carowinds Boulevard after the shooting was very heavy. A large police and emergency vehicle presence remained on scene around 4 p.m. Additional officers arrived to help with crowd control

NOTICE: Increased police presence in the area of Lakemont Blvd. Fort Mill, SC investigating a shooting incident. More information will be released when available. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/xvOA6OmCJ3 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 28, 2021

The area is just west of Interstate 77 Exit 90 and east of Pleasant Road, a few hundred yards from the Mecklenburg County line, which separates York County from Charlotte.

The amusement park, which straddles the state line, does not open for the summer season until May.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.