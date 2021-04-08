Shooter who killed 5 in York County was a former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

The suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five, before later killing himself has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, sources told The Herald.

Adams, 32, played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets in a six-year career that began in 2010. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2010 by the 49ers

Sources told The Herald that Adams, after the shooting, was found by police in a home near the shooting site. After police surrounded the home, Adams is believed to have killed himself, law enforcement sources said.

He attended South Carolina State University after starring in football and basketball at Rock Hill High School.

Dr. Robert Lesslie and the others were shot at Lesslie’s home late Wednesday, York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Coroner officials said.

Officials have not said what the motive was for Adams to target Robert Lesslie and Lesslie’s wife, two grandchildren, and two maintenance workers who were at the house.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.