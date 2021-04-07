Manhunt ongoing in York County after ‘multiple’ people shot near Rock Hill

A manhunt for a suspect is ongoing after “multiple” people were shot Wednesday afternoon in York County, officials said.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said there was a mass shooting on Marshall Road, south of Rock Hill, Wednesday about 5 p.m.

Faris did not say how many people were shot nor their conditions.

Police are searching for a male suspect wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants, officials said. Deputies said the “suspect is possibly armed & dangerous.” People in the area are advised to stay inside their homes, the sheriff’s office said.

They have not identified the name of the suspect.

Deputies are using a drone to search for the suspect. The State Law Enforcement Division also sent a helicopter to help with the search.

UPDATE: At 4:45 PM deputies were sent to a home near 4400 Marshall Rd. reference a report of a shooting involving multiple individuals. We’re searching for a young black male wearing a hoodie & camo pants. This is a very active investigation. More when info available. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/yirsSlFZoW — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 7, 2021

NEW: We ask citizens in the area of 4400 Marshal Rd. to remain in their homes & lock your doors during the search for the suspect. If anyone sees or hears anything suspicious, call 911 right away. We are looking for a young black male wearing black hoodie & camo pants #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/slATRiPhsl — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 7, 2021

Officers were called at 4:45 p.m. to a home near 4400 Marshall Road, Faris said. The area is south of Rock Hill west of Interstate 77, north of the Chester County line.

NEW: Residents in the area of 4400 Marshal Rd. YCSO is looking for a young black male wearing a black hoodie and camo pants last seen in the area of 4400 Marshall Rd, Rock Hill. Suspect is possibly armed & dangerous. Any contact or information call 9-1-1 immediately. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 7, 2021

Two medical helicopters from Charlotte arrived along with ambulances from EMS.

K-9 units and patrol deputies were assisting detectives in the search.

MEDIA: Please keep helicopters away from the area. YCSO drones and SLED helicopter is on the way. Media staging area is at the corner of Marshal Rd at Dunlap Roddey Rd. PIO Trent Faris is on scene and will meet you there. #YCSONEWS — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 7, 2021

