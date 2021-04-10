6th victim who was wounded in SC mass shooting has died, coroner says

Robert Shook, the air conditioning technician wounded in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Rock Hill, S.C., died Saturday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

All the victims in the case have now died.

Shook was 38.

The suspect in the case was former NFL player Phillip Adams, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday. Five people at the home of a prominent local doctor, Robert Lesslie, and Shook was wounded.

Adams, a 32-year-old Rock Hill native, fired as many as 20 shots during the spree, Tolson said. He died by suicide in his family’s nearby home, according to the sheriff.

Victims of the fatal shooting included the 70-year-old longtime doctor, Lesslie’s 69-year-old wife, Barbara, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, Tolson said.

James Lewis, 38, an air conditioning technician with GSM Services of Gastonia, N.C., was killed earlier outside the home where Shook also was shot, according to the sheriff.

Why the suspect shot the family and the technicians is unknown, Tolson said.

Adams’ brain will be tested for CTE as part of the autopsy procedures, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

911 calls

Officers were called to the home — in a rural area south of Rock Hill and and north of the Chester County line — about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tolson said two 911 calls alerted police about the shooting — one from an employee at the heating and air company where Shook and Lewis worked, and one from a nearby landscaper.

Shook was conscious after being shot near a van and called his office to tell them what happened.

“I’ve been shot, please call 911!” the technician told people at his office.

Meanwhile, the landscaper told the 911 operator that four people had been shot and that he saw Adams walk out of the house after hearing the shots.

“There’s two workers outside,” the landscaper said in the 911 call. “And four shot inside.”

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is attended to after injuring his left leg during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, in St. Louis. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. Tom Gannam AP

The residence of former NFL player Phillip AdamsÕ parents on Marshall Road. Phillip Adams shot 6 people on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, two grand children and a Gaston HVAC worker. Another Gaston HVAC worker was severely wounded during the shooting in York County. Adams later killed himself at his parents home. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com