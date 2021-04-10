Local
6th victim who was wounded in SC mass shooting has died, coroner says
Robert Shook, the air conditioning technician wounded in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Rock Hill, S.C., died Saturday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.
All the victims in the case have now died.
Shook was 38.
The suspect in the case was former NFL player Phillip Adams, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday. Five people at the home of a prominent local doctor, Robert Lesslie, and Shook was wounded.
Adams, a 32-year-old Rock Hill native, fired as many as 20 shots during the spree, Tolson said. He died by suicide in his family’s nearby home, according to the sheriff.
Victims of the fatal shooting included the 70-year-old longtime doctor, Lesslie’s 69-year-old wife, Barbara, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, Tolson said.
James Lewis, 38, an air conditioning technician with GSM Services of Gastonia, N.C., was killed earlier outside the home where Shook also was shot, according to the sheriff.
Why the suspect shot the family and the technicians is unknown, Tolson said.
Adams’ brain will be tested for CTE as part of the autopsy procedures, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.
911 calls
Officers were called to the home — in a rural area south of Rock Hill and and north of the Chester County line — about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolson said two 911 calls alerted police about the shooting — one from an employee at the heating and air company where Shook and Lewis worked, and one from a nearby landscaper.
Shook was conscious after being shot near a van and called his office to tell them what happened.
“I’ve been shot, please call 911!” the technician told people at his office.
Meanwhile, the landscaper told the 911 operator that four people had been shot and that he saw Adams walk out of the house after hearing the shots.
“There’s two workers outside,” the landscaper said in the 911 call. “And four shot inside.”
