Sheriff gives new details in SC mass shooting that killed 6. ‘We don’t know why.’

A former NFL player fired as many as 20 shots Wednesday when he killed five people and wounded a sixth after a break-in at a neighbor’s home in Rock Hill. Then he killed himself, the York County Sheriff said.

Philip Adams, 32, forced his way into the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie after shooting two air conditioning workers outside the house, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said during an extensive news conference Thursday afternoon. Inside the house, Adams then shot Lesslie, 70, Lesslie’s wife Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren Adah and Noah, ages 9 and 5.

James Lewis, 38, an air conditioning technician with GSM Services of Gastonia, N.C., was killed. Robert Shook, another technician whose age has not been released, was injured and remains in serious condition, according to Tolson and other police sources.

Tolson said Dr. Lesslie was a “pillar in this community.”

After shooting the six victims, Adams then went to his family’s home down the street where he later killed himself after the house was surrounded by police, Tolson said.

In this 2009 file photo, Dr. Robert Lesslie is standing, second from left, in Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill. Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and a worker who was at the doctor’s Marshall Road home outside Rock Hill were all shot to death Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Charlotte Observer file photo

What happened?

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, Tolson said.

Some media reports and information from friends have said Adams had been a patient of Dr. Lesslie, but Tolson said his detectives have not confirmed that.

“We don’t know why this happened yet,” Tolson said of the mass shooting, which gained national attention and was even mentioned in a speech given Thursday by President Joe Biden.

A 911 call from the heating and air company and then a 911 call from a landscaper alerted police to the shootings, Tolson said.

Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson of York County, SC listens as the 911 calls are replayed during a press conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Former NFL player Phillip Adams shot 6 people, killing five and severely wounding another man on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in York County. Adams then killed himself. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The landscaper said there were four people shot, and the landscaper saw Adams walk out of the house after hearing the shots.

“There’s two workers outside,” The landscaper said in the 911 call. “And four shot inside.”

The 911 call from the landscaper indicated as many as 20 shots were fired, according to the call played at the news conference.

Adams used two handguns, a 9 MM and a .45 caliber, in the shootings, Tolson said. “We can say right now there were multiple gunshots,” Tolson said.

‘I’ve been shot, please call 911!’

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the five dead victims and the sixth who was wounded. The four members of the Lesslie family were found shot to death in a back bedroom, Tolson said.

One HVAC technician was deceased in the driveway near his van and the second wounded HVAC technician was alive after being shot near a van, and had called his office to say he was shot.

“I’ve been shot, please call 911!” the technician from the Gaston County, N.C. HVAC company told people at his office.

Soon after police arrived at the shooting scene, police knew Adams was the suspect because of evidence Adams left behind. Tolson declined to say what that evidence was.

At the Adams family home nearby, deputies removed Adams’ parents from the home while Adams was inside, Tolson said. Adams’ parents were not aware of what had happened, Tolson said.

Sheriff’s office negotiators then tried to reach Adams inside the home, but he did not respond, Tolson said.

Deputies then went into the home and found Adams dead from what police and the coroner say was a self-inflicted gunshot.

‘Forgiveness and peace’

Tolson read a statement from the Lesslie family during the news conference. In that statement, the family said “our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace.”

The family amplified that message in a Facebook post on Dr. Lesslie’s page. They thanks the community for the outpouring of support.

“We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable. The losses we are suffering cannot be uttered at this time.

“While we know there are no answers that will satisfy the question ‘why,’ we are sure of one thing: we do not grieve as those without hope,” they wrote. “Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ, and we are enveloped by peace that surpasses all understanding.

“Our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace. Toward love and connectedness. Toward celebration and unity,” the family wrote. “We honor all of those involved in this story with prayers and compassion specifically for the Shook family, the Lewis family, and the Adams family.

“As Robert Lesslie would say, when peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, it is well with my soul.”

