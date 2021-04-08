Community shares heartbreak in Rock Hill after beloved doctor, family shot to death

Dr. Robert Lesslie, in a 2009 file photo. Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and a worker who was at the doctor’s Marshall Road home outside Rock Hill were all shot to death Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Observer file photo

It didn’t take long for word of the tragedy to spread quickly around the city of Rock Hill — there was a mass shooting that left five people dead, a sixth wounded.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, who had practiced medicine in York County for decades, and his family were shot at their home on Wednesday.

Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; grandkids, Adah Lesslie, 9; and Noah Lesslie, 5, were killed, as was James Lewis, 39, of Gastonia, N.C., who was found dead outside the home.

Prominent Winthrop University professor Scott Huffmon sat in the barber chair in disbelief and spoke about what he’d heard. Then, his barber piped in, Huffmon said. He knew Lesslie, too.

“Some random mass shooting is, to many of us, simply a tragic story, and it’s one we see with a 10,000-foot view,” Huffmon said. “But we are standing in the midst of this tragedy.

“And because Dr. Lesslie — and that his whole family is prominent and involved in the community — there’s going to be no one in Rock Hill who’s not, at minimum one or two degrees separated from someone whose life has just been flipped upside down,” Huffmon said.

Sources told The Herald Thursday morning that the alleged shooter was Phillip Adams, a former Rock Hill High School basketball and football player who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. Adams is believed to have killed himself after shooting the Lesslie family, law enforcement sources said.

“It’s just human nature when something this callous and evil happens to want to know why,” Huffmon, who runs the Winthrop Poll initiative, said. “And of course it’s going to be politicized. In fact, I know it already has been. It spurs the gun control debate. That’s just true of every tragedy...

“But when it’s this close to home, you know, seeing it politicized immediately is uncomfortable. But I think we all knew it was going to happen.”

Officials have not said what the motive was in the case.

SC politicians speak out

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, and his wife, Elaine, were close friends of the Lesslie family, the congressman said in a statement Thursday morning.

“I cannot begin to describe the heartache and pain Elaine and I are feeling this morning … To know the Lesslie family is to love them,” Norman said. “Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people — more than they could have ever known.”

Norman said Lesslie and his wife, Barbara, had a tremendous impact on the Rock Hill area.

“There is a huge hole in our hearts this morning,” Norman said. “Though we are overwhelmed with sadness and confusion, I thank God for the blessing of Robert and Barbara’s friendship, and what their family has meant to so many people throughout our community.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, on Twitter Thursday morning, called the mass shooting “very sad.”

“My deepest sympathies and prayers are with Dr. Lesslie’s family and the Rock Hill community,” Scott wrote.

Very sad news coming from York County overnight. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with Dr. Lesslie's family and the Rock Hill community. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 8, 2021