NC Gov. Cooper offering $5,000 reward for information on a Union County murder

Gov. Roy Cooper is offering $5,000 for information regarding a murder that happened in the Union County this year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for a murder in Union County that happened this year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Joshua Tramaine Allen, 33, was found dead in a wooded area near the 4300 Block of Monroe Ansonville Road in Wingate on Feb. 9, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen alive on Bost Street in Marshville on Jan. 23, according to the governor’s press release.

Allen was reported missing on Jan. 25, the sheriff’s office said.

A man’s dump truck broke down, and when he pulled off the road, he immediately called 911 because he found Allen’s body, WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported.

If anyone has information concerning this case, authorities are asking that they call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.