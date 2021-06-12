Shooting victim gets in auto, crashes at fire station where aid may have saved a life

A person who was shot multiple times at a nightspot north of uptown Charlotte early Saturday got in a vehicle and then crashed into a nearby fire station, where firefighters provided lifesaving help, police said.

The person was shot at about 4 a.m. at Mooney’s Lounge on North Graham Street and knew the fire station was near, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds that caused live-threatening injuries, the person managed to drive two-tenths of a mile to Charlotte Fire Department station 11 in the 600 block of West 28th Street police said. The driver crashed into the fire station garage door, according to CMPD.

Firefighters immediately treated the driver before they and Medic paramedics drove the person to Carolinas Medial Center, police said.

Police released no further details about the shooting, including the name of the person who was shot or if the shooting happened in the lounge or outside.

CMPD said the case was “active and ongoing.”

A man who answered an Observer reporter’s call on the lounge’s cell phone line Saturday morning said the lounge closes at 2:30 a.m. and was surprised to learn someone had been shot. He refused to identify himself.

The lounge hosted its weekly “Ladies Night Karaoke” on Friday night, according to its calendar on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD homicide Detective Adam Planty at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 704-334-1600.