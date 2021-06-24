Triple shooting in northwest Charlotte leaves three seriously injured, reports say

Three people are seriously injured in the hospital following a triple shooting that happened before 2 p.m. on Hoskins Mill Lane, near S. Hoskins Road. The Wichita Eagle

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon to be treated for “very serious injuries” following a triple shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to news reports.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Hoskins Mill Lane, near South Hoskins Road, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Medic confirmed to WBTV that three people were taken to the hospital with “very serious injuries.”

Police on the scene did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.