Multiple 911 calls of ‘disturbance involving weapons’ lead police to man declared dead

Multiple 911 calls led Mint Hill police to an apartment early Tuesday where officers found an unconscious man whom Medic soon declared dead.

Officers arrived at the Stoney Trace apartment complex, formerly Victoria Park, just before 3 a.m. in response to calls about “some type of disturbance with possible weapons involved,” according to a Mill Hill Police Department news release.

Police said they took three people at the apartment into custody for questioning, but no arrests were announced by noon Tuesday. The name of the victim also hasn’t been released.

“At this time nobody else is being sought and there appears to be no danger to the public,” police said in the release.

Police said they expected to release more details later Tuesday.

This is a developing story.