Woman dies after being found fatally shot early Wednesday in west Charlotte, CMPD says

A woman has died after being found with gunshot wounds in west Charlotte early Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

She was found in a vehicle in the 2600 block of Elmin Street, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. Elmin Street is north of West Boulevard, near the Carolina Golf Club. The shooting brings Charlotte’s 2021 homicide total to 52, WBTV reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m Wednesday about an assault with a deadly weapon in the neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, the officers located an adult female who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a release.

Tips in the case can be offered by calling CMPD’s Homicide Division at 704-432-TIPS, officials said.

“The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at at charlottecrimestoppers.com.