1 person dead after shooting near north Charlotte convenience store, police say

A lunchtime shooting outside a convenience store left one person dead in north Charlotte on Tuesday, police said.

Shortly after noon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a Circle K in the 8000 block of Harris Station Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

This is Charlotte’s 56th homicide in 2021, according to CMPD. A year ago at this time, there had been 58 homicides reported.

CMPD did not release the victim’s name, a possible motive, or information about a suspect.

There weren’t many people at the store at the time of the shooting, police Maj. Brian Foley told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.