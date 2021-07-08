One dead, one wounded by gunfire late Wednesday in Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

One person was killed and a second person was wounded by gunfire late Wednesday in an east Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the two victims have not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Turtle Neck Lane, a cul-de-sac is in Charlotte’s Hickory Ridge community. The area is just north of Albemarle Road.

“Officers located two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a news release.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released and CMPD has not said if it has a suspect.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” officials said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.