Woman dies on her birthday, a week after being struck in a hit-and-run, CMPD says

Barbara Walker died on her 65th birthday Monday from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run collision last week in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Around 4:15 a.m. on July 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Hoskins Mill Lane. When officers arrived, they found Barbara Walker on the pavement being treated by Medic, police said.

She died Monday, her 65th birthday, police said.

Toxicology results are pending, CMPD said.

Police have not provided information on a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, ext. 3, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.