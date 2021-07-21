Suspects in Atlanta murder case arrested at a south Charlotte gas station, police say

Two fugitives with outstanding warrants for a murder in Atlanta were arrested Tuesday night at a south Charlotte gas station, police said.

Officers spotted Demarcus Bussey, 33, and Valencia Wilson, 25, around 9 p.m. in west Charlotte before the two drove off in a vehicle. Hours later, the vehicle was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police’s Real Time Crime Center next to a pump at the QuikTrip at 127 E. Woodlawn Road.

Police approached Bussey inside the gas station, but when officers tried arresting him, he became aggressive and started to fight with them, CMPD said in a news release. Officers used a Taser on Bussey so they could safely take him into custody, police said in a news release.

Wilson, who had remained inside the vehicle, was arrested without incident, police said. Officers found drugs and a stolen firearm in the vehicle and are suspected to belong to Bussey.

Both suspects have been arrested for the warrants from Atlanta, and Bussey is facing additional charges in Charlotte for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

CMPD did not provide information on the murder case in Atlanta.

People can anonymously report the whereabouts of wanted suspects to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The RTCC uses over 1,000 video cameras to track crime. Former CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called it “the eyes that people don’t think about” because it assists officers in seeing, responding to and sometimes preventing crime.

The technology was most notably used to track Frankie Jennings as he moved through Charlotte in March, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s report regarding the incident. Jennings was shot by a deputy U.S. Marshal during a warrant service at a gas station.

RTCC also also was used to during a street racing operation that led to 60 vehicles being seized and dozens of individuals facing charges for driving offenses.