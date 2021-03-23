Crime & Courts

US Marshals, CMPD surround gas station in east Charlotte

In this image from Observer news partner WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and U.S. Marshals vehicles surround a gas station at Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is providing support to the U.S. Marshals after an incident Tuesday at a gas station in east Charlotte, CMPD said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue near the Belmont neighborhood, according to Observer news partner WBTV.

CMPD tweeted that its officers were not involved in a police shooting.

Police said they are asking the public to avoid the area for now. CMPD advised drivers to suggested motorists use Central Avenue as an alternate route.

“Expect several hours of traffic impact in the area,” CMPD said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.

Amanda Zhou covers public safety for The Charlotte Observer and writes about crime and police reform.
