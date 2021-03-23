‘He was human.’ Mourners remember Charlotte man shot, killed by a deputy US marshal

Mourners who gathered at the Charlotte gas station where a man was shot and killed by a deputy U.S. marshal Tuesday celebrated his life there, though not in the way they had expected.

Friends, family and strangers remembered Frankie Jennings, who died on his 32nd birthday, at a vigil Tuesday evening at the Citgo at The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue.

Mourners left a photo tribute and tealight candles arranged to spell out “RIP POP HB,” a reference to Jennings’ nickname and his birthday.

Many attendees came with arms full of white flowers and family members released white balloons, reflecting his favorite color. They sang happy birthday and brought cupcakes with yellow frosting.

Jennings was shot and killed around 11 a.m. when a deputy U.S. marshal attempted to serve him an arrest warrant that had come out of Carolina Beach. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, which is investigating the shooting, said the deputy marshal “perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon.” A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Jennings’ sister told The Observer she had traveled from New York to visit him. Latannya Jennings described him as laid-back person who wouldn’t hesitate to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was an important figure to his family in his roles as father, son, brother and friend, she said.

“Most of all, he was human like all of us,” Jennings said during the vigil. “We all bleed the same blood, red.”

Her brother’s life, she said, should not have been ended by law enforcement.

She also said Jennings had four children — two boys and two girls — and was originally from the Brooklyn borough of New York City. He had lived in Charlotte for 20 years and owned a car detailing business, she said.

The vigil started with a prayer by Mothers of Murdered Offspring organizer Genicia Hairston, and a small group sang “His Eye is on The Sparrow.”

Several local activists said there needed to be more accountability when it comes to police and law enforcement.

Lucille Puckett, who lost her son to gun violence five years ago and is now a leader with the Charlotte NAACP, said Jennings’ family deserves justice.

“We need to really let the police department, the U.S. Marshals — whoever is in those uniforms — know that we are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she said. “We are sick and tired of our Black and brown people killed in the streets at the hands of those that took a vow to serve and protect us.”

Dalvin Sutton said he did not know Jennings but came to the vigil to pay his respects. Sutton grew up not far from the gas station and said he’d seen the police vehicles and blocked intersection but only learned later what happened.

“It was his birthday, and it’s sad to have to have a different celebration (of his life),” he said.