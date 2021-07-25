Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting of a young girl in Monroe, police say

One person was arrested and at least two others are wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a young girl in Monroe on Saturday night.

The girl was sitting with friends at a picnic table on Icemorlee Street around 8 p.m. A black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by, and someone inside opened fire in their direction and then sped away, investigators said.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to Atrium Health Union hospital, police said in a release. The hospital informed police that she was 12 years old, but according to the family she was 13, according to a spokesman for the City of Monroe.

Police have not released her name as of late Sunday afternoon.

Monroe is just outside Charlotte, in Union County.

On Sunday afternoon, police said they had arrested Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, of Monroe and charged him with first-degree murder. He was taken to Union County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Police also secured warrants for Darius Roland, 19, and Jamari Crowder, 22, both of Monroe, on first-degree murder charges. Another potential suspect is in the process of being identified, police said.

Roland and Crowder “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police said the vehicle used in the shooting, a 2005 Ford Freestyle, had been recovered.

“This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement. “These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason, and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene, but there were no other victims.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” Gilliard said in an earlier release.

“Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.