Suspect arrested and victim identified in fatal shooting on I-85, CMPD says

Police have arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting where a 58-year-old man was killed on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on southbound I-85 near Statesville Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They found an adult victim with a gunshot wound, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Saturday. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Police identified the victim Monday as Carleton Cartier.

On Monday, police charged 24-year-old Kevin Jordan with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony flee to elude and resisting public officers.

A CMPD Crime Reduction Unit used information from the initial investigation to identify Jordan as a suspect. The CRU team located Jordan and the suspected vehicle. Jordan fled after a traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued, police said.

With help from CMPD’s canine and aviation units, officers arrested Jordan after he jumped from his vehicle and fled the scene, police said. Jordan is in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous.