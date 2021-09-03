No charges filed against driver who hit wife and kids of Charlotte City Council member

No charges were filed against the driver who hit Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari’s wife and three children Saturday night, according to police. Joshua Komer

The driver who hit a Charlotte City Council member’s wife and children Monday afternoon won’t face charges, police said Friday.

Council member Tariq Bokhari’s wife Krista Kieth Bokhari and two of their three children were hit by a truck while waiting at a bus stop in the 2300 block of Thetford Court, near Runnymede Lane and Sharon Road, the Observer previously reported.

“A truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the kids,” Bokhari said in a Facebook post.

The children got “scraped up,” but their mother suffered a “bad concussion” and couldn’t move her neck, Bokhari’s Facebook post said. The accident happened on the council member’s children’s first day of school.

There were no charges filed against the driver who hit Bohkari’s wife and kids, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokeswoman told the Observer.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident until police finished their investigation, CMPD said.

Police did not identify the driver or say whether they were speeding or distracted.

Bokhari could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.