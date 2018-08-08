Hopewell High principal resigns. Retiree will lead when Huntersville school opens.

Hopewell High Principal Dino Gisiano, who was recently suspended during a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools investigation, has resigned, according to a message sent to families Tuesday.

Michael Turner, a retired principal, will serve as interim leader of the Huntersville school.

“Mr. Turner is an extremely capable school leader who will ensure that Hopewell is ready for new and returning students, teachers and staff on the first day of school on August 27th,” the message from CMS area superintendent Matt Hayes says. “As we begin our search for a full-time principal, I will keep you, the Hopewell community updated and we will also engage the school community in this process.”

Gisiano started working for CMS in 2005 and was principal of Hopewell, which has about 1,600 students, since December 2013.

The district gave no details about the events that led to his suspension on July 23, other than to say that there was “an inquiry related to Dr. Gisiano” which “is not related to matters involving any student.”

Under North Carolina law most personnel details, including reasons for a suspension or resignation, are confidential. If a public employee is fired the dismissal letter is a public record.