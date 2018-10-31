Garinger student caught with a gun one day after fatal shooting at Butler High

A Garinger High student was caught with a gun at school Tuesday, one day after a student was fatally shot about 12 miles away at Butler High, school officials say.

Garinger staff got a tip about the student bringing a gun, and police officers confiscated the gun without incident, according to a message Garinger Principal Kelly Gwaltney sent to families Tuesday evening. Garinger is in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday that they had arrested Del’Marcus Walker, a 16-year-old student.

Charges against Walker include carrying a concealed weapon and altering a gun serial number, according to the CMPD release.

His arrest follows a fight Monday morning that broke out near the cafeteria at Butler High in Matthews. It ended with 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen fatally injured and classmate Jatwan Cuffie, also 16, charged with first-degree murder.

While gunfire in a school, let alone a fatality, is rare in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, catching students with guns is not. In 2016-17, the most recent year for which state data is available, 19 guns were found on CMS grounds, more than any other North Carolina district.

The Observer has requested 2017-18 gun numbers and a year-to-date tally for 2018-19 from CMS but has not yet received that information.

Most incidents play out like the one at Garinger apparently did: Someone hears about a student bringing a gun and tips off adults, the gun is confiscated without being fired and the student faces criminal charges and CMS discipline — generally long-term suspension or expulsion.

The killing at Butler renewed calls for metal-detector or other types of physical screening at schools. In response to an Observer query, CMS spokesman Tracy Russ said the district has not done a cost-benefit analysis of installing metal detectors at all schools. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerry Putney has advocated for that approach, Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has dismissed it as impractical and not conducive to a healthy school environment.

“The best option is prevention,” Russ said in an email response to Observer questions. “Safety experts and panels have recommended a variety of approaches ranging from awareness to securing of guns in households, to legislative changes as ways to prevent guns from being brought to school in the first place. CMS will review options with safety and law enforcement experts on detection in collaboration with community leaders.”