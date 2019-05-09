Butler High canceled classes after fatal shooting. Result: An extra day of school.

Video of Butler High shooting surfaces on Instagram Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen.

Butler High School will be open a day longer than other Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the end of the school year because of a fatal shooting there last October.

The scheduled last day of the CMS spring quarter is Friday, June 7. But Butler Principal John Legrand notified parents Wednesday that Monday, June 10, will be a make-up day because classes were canceled after the Oct. 29 shooting.

The shooting in a school hallway left Bobby McKeithen, 16, dead and Jatwan Craig Cuffie, 16, charged with second-degree murder. State records show Cuffie has a court date in Charlotte on Thursday.

In his message to parents, Legrand said the make-up day was scheduled in order to meet the state-mandated minimum number of instructional hours for students. CMS was unable to get a waiver from state legislators, he said, and ruled out adding 15 minutes to other school days, to make up the lost time, for logistical reasons.

June 10 will be a day for make-up testing and special programs for students including peer support training, mental health and community building.

“This year has been challenging for our community and we remain Butler strong,” Legrand told parents. “We have all worked hard to bring light out of a dark time. Our community and those around us have been #butlerstrong with us and I know we will close this year stronger than ever.”

Commenters on social media weren’t happy about the decision. Some blamed legislators for not granting a waiver.

“Why does Butler high school have to make up the day of Bobby getting shot?? Doesn’t really make sense. That was a day of mourning. If your child died, would your workplace make you make up the day you went to his funeral? Or maybe a day when you were giving birth? No,” @etherize_me666 tweeted.





Butler teacher Elizabeth Mosley wrote Wednesday that “we were informed that the #NCGA is mandating our students make up this day, so instead of our last day of school being June 7, it will be June 10 for Butler students only. Don’t tell me this is what is best for our students.”