West Charlotte High principal announces resignation for out-of-state job

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox greets West Charlotte High Principal Timisha Barnes-Jones at a surprise announcement Tuesday that she is the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools 2018 principal of the year. ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

West Charlotte High School principal Timisha Barnes-Jones is resigning from Charlotte Mecklenberg Schools, according to an email she sent out today.

She will leave CMS at the end of the month, and will become the director of school improvement at Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools in Georgia.

Barnes-Jones was named principal of the year by the district last year. For the past 22 years, she has worked in CMS, starting as a music teacher in Renaissance Elementary (now Renaissance West) and Winterfield Elementary. Before joining West Charlotte as an assistant principal of instruction, she was an assistant principal at Vance High.

At West Charlotte, she became co-principal before becoming principal in 2013.

In her email, Barnes-Jones said her resignation comes with “mixed emotions” while highlighting major changes at West Charlotte during her tenure.

“We went from not meeting growth (goals) to being named a NC School of high growth in 2017,” she wrote. “Not only have we come off the NC low performing school list, together we have restored the ROAR at West Charlotte High School.”

At West Charlotte, Barnes-Jones has led the school through a transformative period. Under her tenure, the graduation rate jumped from 56 percent in 2013 to 73 percent last year. The school was part of Project LIFT, a $55 million public-private partnership aimed at improving Charlotte schools.