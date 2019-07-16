CMS board to meet Friday morning to consider superintendent’s contract

CMS board suspended Clayton Wilcox CMS Superintendent was suspended with pay. CMS has not released the reason yet, but Wilcox has faced controversy in the past. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMS Superintendent was suspended with pay. CMS has not released the reason yet, but Wilcox has faced controversy in the past.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will hold a closed session meeting on Friday to discuss the superintendent’s contract, a source told the Observer.

The board plans to meet in the Government Center at 9:30 a.m., according to the source. The meeting comes a week after it held a five-hour closed meeting session to evaluate Superintendent Clayton Wilcox.

Wilcox has been suspended with pay by the board since Monday. The board has said it cannot disclose further details of the suspension as it is a personnel matter.

If the board were to fire Wilcox, it would have to move into open session before it could do so. Frayda Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at UNC’s School of Government, said because personnel matters are allowed to be confidential, local boards may suspend superintendents in closed session, the Observer reported Monday. Only votes to hire or fire must be taken in open session, she said.

The state’s open meetings law requires public bodies to give 48 hours notice of meetings, so the school board could do that Wednesday morning and comply with the law.

Since Wilcox’s suspension, CMS ombudsman Earnest Winston has been serving as acting superintendent. The board has hired Ketcham PR, a global public relations firm that specializes in crisis communications for $30,000, WFAE reported Tuesday.

The board met twice in closed session in recent weeks to discuss Wilcox’s performance, just months after unanimously voting to give him a raise in January. They granted a pay and benefits increase totally $37,000 annually, on top of a two-year contract extension to 2023, at a salary of $307,000.

In his first two years on the job, Wilcox has put a focus on equity, including presenting a report on the links between poverty, race and academic achievement in the district. In May, the board approved an equity policy, which calls for ways to monitor and measure equity in schools. It also creates a committee of up to 40 members to act as a watchdog to the district’s progress.

But some of his decisions have been sharply criticized, including early on when he brought two top administrators from his past district for jobs that weren’t open to other applicants. He later faced criticism for his delay in disclosing lead testing results in schools, and for his handling of a fatal shooting at Butler High School.

The suspension of Wilcox puts CMS in into the second leadership crisis in five years, after former Superintendent Heath Morrison was forced to resign in November 2014. The shakeup in the top job comes just over a month before the start of school. At a community meeting Monday, board chair Mary McCray reassured those in the audience that the priority remained on the upcoming year.

“We know that this news can cause concern, and that is why I want to reassure our students, their families, our staff members and the community that our work together for our students is continuing uninterrupted,” McCray said. “We are preparing for the start of the 2019-2020 school year everyday. The district has leadership in place, and I might add, great leadership.”

Wilcox’s contract dictates that the board can suspend or place him on temporary leave with pay. The district would be required to pay his base salary for two years if he is fired without a specific reason, called “termination for convenience,” according to the employment agreement signed in 2017. Under “termination for convenience,” Wilcox would continue to be paid but would be required to abide by confidentiality after leaving the job. He could not sue the school district, the board members or any CMS employee, according to his contract.

A “termination for cause” requires the district to give Wilcox warning and written notice if the board intends to fire him on the grounds that he has broken the terms of his employment or violated any laws. Conditions to fire the superintendent “for cause,” under the 2017 contract, include: dishonesty, neglect of job duties, fraud, theft or violation of board policies and decisions.

Wilcox would not be guaranteed continued compensation under termination for cause, but his contract grants him the opportunity to a private one-hour hearing in front of the school board to respond to concerns or allegations, where he has the right to bring an attorney. The board would then deliberate privately with the school district’s counsel, and is then required to give Wilcox written notice of next steps.