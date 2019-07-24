CMS names West Charlotte interim principal, three other permanent positions

Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board named an interim principal for West Charlotte High School at its meeting this week, in addition to approving three permanent principal appointments.

Mike Turner, a retired former principal at Garinger High School, will serve as West Charlotte’s interim leader while a search is ongoing for a permanent replacement. Earlier in July, Timisha Barnes-Jones announced she was resigning from West Charlotte for a job in Savannah, Ga.

Turner worked in CMS for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Since 2006, he has filled in temporary positions in the district, including as recently as the last school year.

Shanna Rae will become the principal at Windsor Park Elementary, where she has been an assistant principal since 2016. She worked at Billingsville Elementary from 2004 to 2016, where her roles included teaching, facilitating math and serving as assistant principal.

Daniel Gray takes over as principal of Hidden Valley Elementary. Previously, he was assistant principal at Winding Springs Elementary since 2017, and worked in the same role at Cochrane Collegiate Academy before that. Besides teaching, he also coached baseball and football.

Phillip Johnson becomes the principal at Marie G. Davis K-8 School, after serving as assistant principal at Westerly Hills Academy since 2014. Before that, he was assistant principal at Harding University High and had also worked in Cabarrus County Schools.