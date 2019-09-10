CMS names new West Charlotte principal, approves school construction

Donevin Hoskins will be the next principal of West Charlotte High School.

West Charlotte will have a new principal after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Tuesday to appoint Donevin Hoskins, a principal in Greensboro, to lead the school.

Hoskins joins West Charlotte two months after its long-time principal, Timisha Barnes-Jones, resigned to take a job in an out-of-state district.

Hoskins, who has been with Guilford County Schools since 2013, is no stranger to CMS. He served as principal of International Business and Communications at Olympic High School from 2008 to 2010. Prior to that, he was an area administrator for the West Learning Community, as well as an assistant principal at Vance High and Waddell High. He has also worked in schools in Chicago, Georgia and Louisiana.

“I just want to take a moment to say thank you,” Hoskins said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I’m excited to get on the ground and make the West Charlotte community proud.”

Superintendent Earnest Winston announced other organizational changes in the central office, including moving Laura Francisco to the role of assistant superintendent of support services. Francisco previously served as chief of staff to the superintendent. She was hired by former superintendent Clayton Wilcox, who hired her from his previous district in Maryland.

School construction contracts

The board also approved construction contracts for two language immersion magnet schools, paving the way for work to begin later this year.

The new schools are part of the 2017 bond, in which voters approved $922 million to fund school construction projects. The contracts approved Tuesday are each around $35 million, and work is expected to start in the last quarter of 2019.

The language immersion programs will replace the one at Waddell Language Academy. The new school in south Charlotte will be located at the old Nations Ford Elementary campus. The northern school will be built at the former J.M. Alexander Middle site in Huntersville.

Both schools are expected to open in August 2021, with 66 classrooms at the north school and 71 at the southern school.