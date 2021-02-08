Charlotte Mecklenburg Library finds its next leader out West

Marcellus “MT” Turner will become Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s next chief executive officer and chief librarian in April, the library announced Monday.

Turner has three decades of experience and most recently was the chief librarian at the Seattle Public Library for a decade.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to better understand and serve the evolving needs of Charlotte Mecklenburg, and I am committed to ensuring the Library supports, enhances and empowers the changing ways our residents live, learn and engage,” Turner said in a news release.

Before moving to Seattle in 2011, Turner previously served as executive director of the Jefferson County Public Library in Lakewood, Colo.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has named Marcellus “MT” Turner as its next CEO and chief librarian. Turner, who has led the Seattle Public Library since 2011, will replace the retiring Lee Keesler on April 1, 2021. Courtesy of Seattle Public Library

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Tennessee.

Turner will take on several initiatives at the library including diversity and equity efforts and fundraising for a $100 million, 115,000-square-foot main library in uptown Charlotte. Turner replaces Lee Keesler, who has led the library since 2012 and will retire on April 1.

The firm Coleman, Lew, Canny, Bowen led the national search along with a search committee made up of members of the library’s Board of Trustees, Library Foundation Board and County Leaders, the new release stated.

The Board of Trustees of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library unanimously approved Turner’s appointment.