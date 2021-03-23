CMS middle and high school students can return to in-person classes soon. Here’s when.

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students have the option to come back to classrooms at least four days a week for the last few months of the school year.

The school board voted 8-1 Tuesday to allow more CMS students into classrooms more often, starting April 12. It marks the sixth change to the district’s in-person schedule since the start of the school year. Board member Jennifer De La Jara gave the single dissenting vote.

“We know some have thrived in remote learning, but for many, that option is no substitute for being in classrooms, with teachers, staff and peers,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said Tuesday.

The district announced Friday that Winston would recommend a move to Plan A for middle and high school students, which includes in-person instruction with minimal social distancing — but an option to remain learning remotely.

Under the new plan, all students will be in classrooms four days a week after they come back from Spring Break, unless they choose remote learning. From May 10 until the end of the academic year at the end of the month, all students will have the option to shift to in-person learning five days a week.

Parents have until March 26 to decide which plan they prefer for their students. If they prefer to move their student to in-person or remote learning, the district asked parents Tuesday to inform them of any changes by the end of the week to allow for “ample time” to make adjustments. If no changes are desired, no response is required.

About 61,000 of the district’s approximate 147,000 students are learning remotely, according to board chair Elyse Dashew. Under the state law, all students have the option to switch to remote learning by April 1, she said, and districts must incorporate those changes the next instructional day.

“Luckily for us, that’s spring break,” she said. “I just want parents to understand the behind-the-scenes work it takes to incorporate all of those changes.”

School board student adviser Breana Fowler asked whether the superintendent would revert schools to fully remote learning if there is an influx of in-person learning students and the district isn’t adequately prepared to deal with the larger population.

Winston said he didn’t have that power, but would remain “ever mindful” of such a scenario.

However, after a question posed by Fowler about post-spring break COVID surges, school officials responded that Winston does have the authority to move schools with outbreaks to remote learning.

New guidelines

The board already had voted unanimously in favor of Plan A for elementary students, which started Monday. Currently, most middle and high school students are rotating in classrooms two days a week. Wednesdays are remote-only at CMS and will remain that way under Plan A until May 10.

District officials have cited lower local COVID rates as a determining factor in students being able to return to the classroom. Mecklenburg County’s rates are slowly generally decreasing, but health officials say the pandemic is still “far from over” in Charlotte. Cases recently increased slightly statewide.

While previous guidelines suggested maximum social distancing of at least six feet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools Friday. With universal masking, the CDC now suggests students can maintain a distance of 3 feet in classrooms, allowing more students in classrooms at the same time.

Earlier this month, the General Assembly passed a law requiring North Carolina schools to offer in-person learning to every student this school year, though remote instruction should continue to be offered to students who would prefer to remain learning remotely. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislation.

Board members raised concerns about social distancing during lunch hours, while changing classrooms and traveling to and from school. Social distancing is not required on school buses under Plan A, and board members discussed possible solutions, such as opening the windows on buses.

“Families can make choices there, too,” board member Margaret Marshall said. “There are going to be more students on the bus... and that’s a consideration families need to be aware of.”

Much of the in-school social distancing will be up to principals, CMS staff said.

“We don’t know how many students will shift,” Deputy Superintendent Matt Hayes said. “That’s where the agility of our principals and their staff will be challenged.... I have full confidence in them.”