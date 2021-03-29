Details on free CMS summer school camp to combat pandemic learning loss

A quiz question is written on a lesson board as a student as a student works on his laptop while at the YMCA of Greater CharlotteÕs School Days+ remote learning program at the Stratford Richardson YMCA on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Families from all different schools enroll their kids in the program, which is offered at multiple YMCA locations. The Y provides a safe and supportive space for students to do their individual remote learning. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students who fell behind during the remote school year can try to make up for lost learning with a free six-week camp this summer.

The district is fighting pandemic-related learning loss with the program, which was announced in February. New details were made public Monday.

Students will learn, as well as do physical activities, at the summer “camp” from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., generally, Monday through Thursday for six weeks, starting June 14. The program is open to K-12 students and is especially aimed at those who need additional help in reading, math and science — including students learning English and students with disabilities. The district’s website says the program will take place at various schools, and specific school start times might vary.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to students, as well as transportation and social-emotional wellness support — which district officials said previously was a priority.

House Bill 82, which was passed by state representatives in the House last month and is currently being reviewed by the Senate, would require five days of in-person remedial learning for six weeks of summer — but Superintendent Earnest Winston previously said the district had been working on developing the program for months prior to the bill’s filing.

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on students everywhere, both emotionally and academically, and recent test scores depict major learning loss during the mostly-remote year. During the last CMS board meeting, officials presented data that showed worse performances on end-of-course tests this year compared to last year, mostly across the board.

Parents can register their student for the summer program on the district website.