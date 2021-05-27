Nikole Hannah-Jones considering legal action against UNC following tenure flap

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is considering legal action against UNC-Chapel Hill and its board of trustees, according to a letter obtained by The News & Observer obtained Thursday.

The letter comes as Hannah-Jones has sparked national controversy over the past week, with some saying they think conservative politicians were behind the effort not to grant tenure.

Hannah-Jones is set to join the UNC-CH faculty this summer with a five-year, fixed-term contract that does not include tenure, even though previous Knight Chairs in the journalism school have been tenured.

The NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., Levy Ratner PC, and Ferguson, Chambers & Sumter, P.A. are representing Hannah-Jones “in connection with the failure of the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) to consider and approve her application for tenure as part of her appointment as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill” the letter says.

“We are evaluating all available legal recourse to fully vindicate Ms. Hannah-Jones’s rights, including possibly initiating a federal action against UNC, the Board, and/or affiliated entities and individuals,” the letter says.

The letter was sent to North Carolina lawmakers and notes their “legal duty to maintain, preserve, retain, protect, and not destroy, alter or manipulate any and all documents and data, both electronic and hard copy,” relevant to Hannah-Jones’s potential claims.

They ask that the representative and his or her office preserve all documents and data related to the following:

▪ the appointment of, and any other employment-related decisions and policies pertaining to, any Knight Chairs, past and present, at UNC Hussman generally;

▪ the Knight Chair appointment of Hannah-Jones;

▪ any and all tenure considerations, including any and all employment-related decisions and policies, from January 2011 until the present;

▪ the tenure consideration of Hannah-Jones;

▪ the potential employment of Hannah-Jones at UNC;

▪ any of Hannah-Jones’ journalistic work, including without limitation The 1619 Project.

▪ any correspondence with members of Board of Trustees, members of the Board of Governors, and representatives from the Knight Foundation from January 2020 until the present pertaining to Ms. Hannah-Jones, any of Ms. Hannah-Jones’ journalistic work, tenure and employment decisions generally, the Knight Foundation, and the composition of the Board of Trustees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Under the Dome With the start of the new year and a new legislative session, The News & Observer has launched a new Under the Dome podcast. We’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.