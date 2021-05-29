Remote learning will remain: Option expands to nearly all CMS grades next school year

Virtual learning will expand to more grades next school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in “an important message” to CMS families on Friday.

CMS will offer students in grades 3 through 12 the choice of attending “a full virtual school” in 2021-22, according to the emailed announcement.

Before the announcement, virtual learning was available only to grades 9-12, CMS said.

“Opening in fall 2021, the district will add a virtual elementary school and a virtual middle school to its portfolio of school options,” CMS officials announced on the CMS Choice site.

CMS said its virtual schools will:

▪ “Provide students access to all core courses and a wide range of elective courses including middle and high school honors courses and high school AP courses.”

▪ Support individual student learning needs while addressing the “social and emotional well-being and health of all students.”

▪ Find ways to “develop community among students, teachers and staff.”

CMS said students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will continue to learn in person. The district may add a virtual learning option for those grades in the future, according to CMS.

Families can register students for 2021-22 virtual learning and find more details about the plan at CMSChoice.org.

Middle and high school students who choose virtual learning can still play sports and join other extracurricular activities at their school, CMS said. Those students should contact their school for more details.