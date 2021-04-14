Slightly more CMS families chose in-person class after board’s reopening vote

More Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are learning in-class for the rest of the school year since being given the option in late March, CMS data shows.

Families were invited to change their student’s enrollment and choose the CMS in-person reopening plan or stay remote.

About 1,500 more students have opted into in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, according to the data provided to the Observer this week.

As of Monday, about 61,000 of the school system’s 147,000 students were learning remotely, compared with more than 62,500 in February, the data shows. That’s a slight increase that arose after CMS leaders said coronavirus infections were slowing enough locally to warrant further reopening, including bringing high school students back.

Effective Monday, all CMS students had the option to return to classrooms at least four days a week through the end of the school year. The school board approved the option and date on an 8-1 vote March 23.

“We know some have thrived in remote learning, but for many, that option is no substitute for being in classrooms, with teachers, staff and peers,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said at the time of the board’s vote.

The March 23 vote marked the sixth change to the district’s in-person schedule since the school year began, the Observer previously reported. The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in drastic changes to teaching and student activities around the country over the last year.

The board also unanimously voted to keep all 82 after-school programs open that were scheduled to close in February.

Devna Bose contributed to this report.