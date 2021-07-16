Future CMS spring break will be slightly earlier. Details on approved school calendar

This school year’s winter break for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is Dec. 20-Dec. 31. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board earlier this week adopted the 2022-23 academic calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 29, and the last day of school will be June 9.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the calendar is a hybrid of two options the district requested the public’s opinion on this month.

During the 2022-23 school year, winter break will run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. This school year’s winter break is Dec. 20-Dec. 31.

Spring break will fall during the week of April 7 - 14, 2023. (The 2022 spring break for CMS is scheduled for April 11 to 15, with April 18 being a teacher workday).

The calendar includes 175 instructional days, an extra teacher workday prior to the first day of school and makes Election Day on Nov. 8 a teacher workday.

The 2021-22 school year is about one month away, with classes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.