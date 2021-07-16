Education

Future CMS spring break will be slightly earlier. Details on approved school calendar

This school year’s winter break for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is Dec. 20-Dec. 31.
This school year’s winter break for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is Dec. 20-Dec. 31. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board earlier this week adopted the 2022-23 academic calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 29, and the last day of school will be June 9.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the calendar is a hybrid of two options the district requested the public’s opinion on this month.

During the 2022-23 school year, winter break will run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. This school year’s winter break is Dec. 20-Dec. 31.

Spring break will fall during the week of April 7 - 14, 2023. (The 2022 spring break for CMS is scheduled for April 11 to 15, with April 18 being a teacher workday).

The calendar includes 175 instructional days, an extra teacher workday prior to the first day of school and makes Election Day on Nov. 8 a teacher workday.

The 2021-22 school year is about one month away, with classes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Read Next

Read Next
Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service