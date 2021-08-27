Violence marred some CMS students’ first days back, CMPD says

Police resopnded to a reported robbery at Mallard Creek High School on Thursday, one of several alleged crimes in CMS schools during the first week back. Staff Photographer

Fighting and firearms in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may be putting a damper on what’s supposed to be a return to normalcy for students and parents following a 2019-20 academic year riddled by COVID-19.

Students returned to school on Wednesday, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and school resource officers have already responded to or helped prevent four potentially dangerous situations or serious crimes, department Capt. Brian Sanders said during a news conference Friday.

▪ Around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers were alerted to a student robbing a classmate at Mallard Creek High School. Shortly after the incident, a CMS staff member confronted the accused robber. During the police investigation, officers located a knife, stolen firearm, and marijuana in his possession.

The juvenile is charged with common law robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, and two other felony weapons charges, according to police.

▪ Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, a school resource officer for West Mecklenburg High School received an anonymous tip about a student having a gun on campus. After a search by CMS staff, a BB gun modeled to look like a Glock 9 was found in the student’s possession.

The juvenile is being charged with possession of a weapon at school, police said.

▪ Friday morning at 8:24 a.m., police responded to a call about a person possibly being armed at West Charlotte High School. When officers arrived, they found accessories from a gun in plain view inside a vehicle parked in the student parking lot. Three guns were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The owner was identified as a student and arrested, police said. The juvenile is being charged with possession of a weapon at school, possession of stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

▪ Multiple altercations involving two groups of students at Harding High School have occurred this week, but no weapons or serious injuries have been involved, police said. Two juveniles have been charged, and several others suspended for their involvement in the altercations, police said. CMS and CMPD have provided extra officers to the school to help prevent any more fights.