A lockdown was ordered at Hough High School in Cornelius because of an “active police situation” on August 27, 2021, police said. Observer file phot

Police are directing parents and guardians of Hough High School students to a nearby park Friday because of an “active police situation” at the Cornelius school.

Parents should go to Bailey Road Park, police said. No other details are available.

**Active Police Situation at Hough High**



Please avoid the Bailey Road area at this time. Parents are being directed to Bailey Road park. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story.