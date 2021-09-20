Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Observer

Publicity stunt sends stark message to the unvaccinated + What will change in Union County Schools

Happy Monday, Queen City! This is Mike, substituting for Kristen. It was an exciting morning for the Observer as we welcomed veteran NBA reporter Rod Boone to our team. He’ll continue to cover to Hornets for us. Follow Rod on Twitter and read his first byline with us.

Alas, today’s headlines:

1. Publicity stunt near Carolina Panthers’ stadium gave stark message to the unvaccinated

Many who caught the Panthers’ 26-7 win over New Orleans also noticed a truck circling Bank of America stadium emblazoned with a blunt message : “Don’t get vaccinated.”

It remains unclear who might be behind the scare tactic urging people to finally get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports, the website for the “Wilmore Funeral Home” on the truck takes people to a site that simply says, “Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.”

2. After threat from NC officials, here’s what will change in Union County schools

Union County school board members voted today on changes to COVID-19 rules, including reducing quarantine times for students who haven’t tested positive and saying those students must wear a mask for a short period of time if they return in less than 14 days.

What else happened?

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The change came in response to North Carolina’s top health official threatening legal action to address what she called a public health hazard.

Find the rest of the details here from the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

3. COVID case rate dips in some Charlotte ZIP codes, county average up slightly

Mecklenburg County’s average rate of new COVID-19 infections is up again.

Case rates saw a one-week decrease earlier this month. Based on Mecklenburg’s tracking of COVID-19 cases, the county saw an average over the last week of 517 new positive tests daily.

The Observer’s Devna Bose also analyzed new data from the county health department. By ZIP code, there was slight improvement in the number of new cases in about half of the ZIP codes and in the other half, the case rate went up.

Dive more into the latest data.

Exclusive: Ally bank is on a hiring kick. Here’s how it’s making changes to stand out in Charlotte

12.12.20 - ACC Update pictures (full ALLY sign)-14.jpg
Earlier this summer, Ally moved in as the anchor tenant of a 26-story tower on Tryon Street. It’s one of multiple ways the bank is working to grow its Charlotte presence. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

Ally Financial looks a little different from some of Charlotte’s biggest banks: It has auto lending roots, a younger customer base and no physical branches.

That hasn’t stopped them from growing in the city. The Observer’s Hannah Lang has more on the digital-only bank that’s added hundreds of local employees and moved into a 26-story tower in the past year. Her subscriber-exclusive story examines broader shifts in Charlotte’s banking industry, with a number of smaller players working to expand their footprint, and includes her interview with Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer Sathish Muthukrishnan.

Fall Arts Guide: COVID closed Charlotte’s arts museums for awhile, but employees found ways to adapt

Gantt1.jpg
During the pandemic, “everyone had to pivot in their roles to be more malleable to encompass this new digital age,” said Carla Jarrett, the Gantt Center’s visitor experience and museum store manager. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The third week of our Fall Arts Guide begins with a look inside local museums.

Just good to know:

New clothing stores to make NC debut this fall at SouthPark mall in Charlotte by Catherine Muccigrosso

Winless Charlotte area football teams will play in their own kind of ‘Super Bowl’ by Langston Wertz Jr.

---

Have a great week! If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thank you!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service