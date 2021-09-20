Union County schools will use shorter COVID quarantines. Here’s what we know.

Rea View Elementary students in Union County head to their buses at the end of the school day, December 15, 2017. Charlotte Observer file photo

Union County school board members offered little detail Monday morning on changes to COVID-19 rules, made after meeting behind closed doors for nearly 90 minutes before a public vote.

Based on the board’s action in an 8-1 vote, it appears some previously-suspended quarantining of students could resume — but the board did not say how long those stays-at-home will last. The motion called for a “reduced” quarantine period.

Previously, students and staff exposed to the virus at school had to stay home 14 days. That’s in part due to state guidelines that call for schools without mask mandates to proactively exclude from class and school activities students who had close contact with someone who has tested positive. But seven and 10-day quarantines are also an option, allowing a student to return to school if they have no symptoms or obtain a negative COVID-19 test.

Monday’s meeting — the open session took about three minutes and lacked any discussion besides the vote itself — appears to be in response to a letter Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, sent to board members last week.

Cohen threatened legal action against Union County Public Schools if the board did not rescind its decision from Sept. 13 to effectively stop most quarantines of students, other than those who were showing symptoms or had a positive test. Two days later, however, Cohen’s office said they’d been in touch with the district’s attorney and “We are hopeful that we can avoid further legal action.”

In Monday’s vote, board members voted to “continue” following its legal obligations of reporting positive cases and providing relative information to the local health department. UCPS will require students who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home, which is not a change from the previous policy.

What has changed appears to center on quarantine orders affecting students or staff who are exposed at school but may not be sick. Previously, the board voted to allow thousands of students in quarantine back into classroom, “effective immediately,” despite state COVID-19 guidelines saying people should quarantine at home for seven to 14 days after an exposure. Still, it’s unclear how this will be handled in Union County schools after Monday’s vote.

Board member Rev. Jimmy Bention was the lone dissenter, saying: “This motion will cause healthy kids to be sent home.”

While some are calling the Union County school board decision Monday a reversal of the previous policy on contact tracing and quarantining, it’s unclear whether school board members see it that way. Just after the vote, the Observer reached out to county health officials and the district, as well as N.C. DHHS, but has not heard back.

Union County COVID dispute

Union County Public Schools is one of five districts in the state without a mask mandate. Because of that, a single case of COVID-19 in a school triggers the need for widespread quarantining. When the board made its decision to halt quarantine and contact tracing protocols earlier this month, more than 7,000 kids were quarantined with less than 1% of those having COVID-19.

Melissa Merrell, the school board chairperson in Union County, said schools have been strained trying to determine who a sick student may have been close to at school and notifying families of the need to stay home. She has also argued that it is the local health department’s responsibility, not the district’s, to do contract tracing and mandate quarantines.

Yet during Monday’s vote, board members signaled that school staff will re-engage, with the motion saying “UCPS will require students who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for Covid-19 to stay home. UCPS will recognize quarantines in accordance with state law of students and staff who are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 positive case.”

Last week’s board action surrounding the COVID-19 rules for schools said “The statutory authority of managing contact tracing and quarantining is that of Union County Public Health.”

This week’s motion said “Our local health department has taken over primary responsibility of contact tracing and has reduced the length of quarantine period of asymptomatic individuals.”

Dennis Joyner, Union County’s public health director, told the Observer in a statement last week that school nursing staff “are uniquely positioned to assess and better understand potential close contact scenarios in the school setting.” In school districts statewide, and in North Carolina health officials’ guidance on reopening classrooms, the duty of identifying who may have been exposed and who needs to stay home is a shared responsibility between county health workers and school staff.

Based on last week’s vote by the school board, Joyner said in response: “With our limited capacity, the resulting efforts will be less efficient and consistent.”

An expert at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who specializes in state public health law told the Observer that school principals do have the legal responsibility to ensure disease control measures are being followed.

According to the district’s data dashboard that was updated Friday afternoon, the district reported 352 positive COVID19 cases among students and staff the week of Sept. 13-17. Last week, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 7,153 students were quarantined. This week, Union County reported 1,659 students were “isolated or excluded.”

Parents have been divided.

Angie McCray, a pharmacist who has three children and another one due in February, called on Gov. Roy Cooper to step in and force the district to comply with COVID-19 protections.

But on the other side, Moms for Liberty-Union County launched an aggressive email campaign last Thursday to lobby Cohen, Cooper and Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state health director. Members of Moms for Liberty emailed and called state officials, making it known that they would “stand strong against state overreach” and back the decision made this week by the school board.