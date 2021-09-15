Cohen tells Union school board to follow COVID requirements or face possible legal action

The Union County school board needs to rescind a new policy that eliminates COVID-19 quarantine measures for most students and staff by 5 p.m. Friday, or “legal action may be required to protect the public’s health,” North Carolina’s top health official said Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, wrote a letter to the Union County school board Wednesday. She urges the board to follow required policies for quarantining, isolating and excluding students, teachers and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Not following the rules poses “an imminent hazard to public health,” Cohen wrote to UCPS Board of Education Chairperson Melissa Merrell.

“I want to highlight the concern that the action of the Union County Board of Education poses an imminent threat of serious adverse health consequences for students, teachers, staff and the public more broadly,” Cohen wrote.

Merrell has not responded to The Observer’s request for comment.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier this week, the school board halted COVID-19 contact tracing in schools and most quarantine procedures. More than 7,000 students who had been quarantining were allowed back in school Monday morning after the 8-1 vote.

Union County schools now will only make sure students stay home if they are showing symptoms or have themselves tested positive, instead of requiring a proactive quarantine among students and staff after a known COVID-19 exposure.

Cohen wrote that the county’s seven-day COVID-19 case average is more than five times above the threshold for high transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The percent of tests that are positive in Union County is 16.2%, well above .... the state’s five percent goal,” Cohen writes in the letter first reported by WSOC.

State health officials say vaccinations, mask wearing and COVID-19 testing remain other tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. UCPS does not have a mask mandate.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cohen said quarantining is a “longstanding public health control measure” to stop the spread of communicable disease. Following the required protocols is the schools’ obligation to follow the state’s public health laws.

Union County doesn’t have mask mandate

Close to 17% of the school district’s students are not in school, either because they contracted COVID-19 or had close contact at school with someone who was sick. Union County schools have nearly the same number of cases among students and staff as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which has an enrollment more than three times higher.

In CMS and schools nationwide with strict indoor mask mandates, the number of people forced to stay home after being exposed to the virus is far less. Health experts have said universal masking cuts down on transmission of COVID-19 and proactive quarantining reduces the risk of a single case becoming an outbreak in a school.

School staff will continue to report any positive cases to the Union County Health Department and provide information as required by the health department, the board voted.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:38 PM.