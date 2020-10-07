Adopted raccoon dives head-first into toilet in Tennessee video. ‘Never a dull moment’

A raccoon was spotted head-first in a Tennessee woman’s bathroom.

A raccoon is seen head-first in a toilet, with its ringed tail hanging off the bowl in video taken in a Tennessee woman’s bathroom.

“What are you doing in the toilet?” Heather Long asks the animal in footage posted this month to video-sharing app TikTok. “You know better.”

Long, who adopted a raccoon duo after their mothers left them, told Storyful the animals act like “toddlers on crack.”

And toilet water is something they enjoy, she said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In her video, Long films the walk to her bathroom, where she discovers one of the animals under the toilet paper holder. The camera captures the other raccoon, named Rosy, diving into the toilet before wriggling its furry body out.

“Never a dull moment, and if I forget to shut the bathroom door, well, you see the results,” Long said.

The TikTok post has the caption “Toilet Pandas,” likely a play on “trash panda,” a nickname given to raccoons. The animals are known to rummage through garbage left outside.

Raccoons are found throughout Tennessee and are well-suited for swamps, marshland and forests. They are nocturnal and can weigh up to 25 pounds, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Agency.

But officials warn against keeping raccoons as pets, as it’s possible for them to show aggression and carry diseases. Though Storyful didn’t share how or where Long adopted her animals, the state says taking in a wild raccoon is against the law.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER